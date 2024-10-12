Truist Financial Corp Purchases 3,366 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 21,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITB opened at $123.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.70. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

