Truist Financial Corp Purchases 6,969 Shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLCO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $66,123,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 34,337 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FLCO opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $22.25.

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

