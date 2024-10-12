Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,636 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOV. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 0.7% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 169,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 105,238 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 161,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 157.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 125,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 76,754 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DNOV opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

