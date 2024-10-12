Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,255,408,000 after buying an additional 96,711 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,409,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,424,000 after acquiring an additional 581,312 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $622,494,000 after acquiring an additional 52,533 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Teleflex by 23.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 912,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after purchasing an additional 172,335 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 12.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 456,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $95,928,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Teleflex from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.71.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $236.03 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $257.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.39.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

