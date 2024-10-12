Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB) Short Interest Down 37.6% in September

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Turbo Energy Price Performance

TURB opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. Turbo Energy has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Turbo Energy Company Profile

Turbo Energy, SA designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers lithium-ion batteries; inverters; photovoltaic modules; Go Solar, a portable photovoltaic product; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy.

