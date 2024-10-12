Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB) Short Interest Down 37.6% in September

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Turbo Energy Price Performance
TURB opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. Turbo Energy has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.15.
Turbo Energy Company Profile
