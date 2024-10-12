Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 39.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 114.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 2,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $594.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 134.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $581.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.47. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $598.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $577.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total transaction of $2,883,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,246,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total transaction of $2,883,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,246,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total transaction of $1,467,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,014,291.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

