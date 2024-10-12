UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 137.53% from the stock’s current price.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CABA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $4.21 on Thursday. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $205.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.39.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 110.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,422,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,356 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after buying an additional 870,567 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 184.0% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 790,654 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $7,888,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at $2,243,000.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.