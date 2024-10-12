Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ULTA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.08.

ULTA opened at $370.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.75 and its 200-day moving average is $393.47. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

