Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.57.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE:UAA opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.