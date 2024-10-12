Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives $61.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UL. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Unilever Trading Up 0.7 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL stock opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.4773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UL. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Unilever by 8.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 295,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,718 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 11.4% in the third quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

