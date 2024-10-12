uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 253.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QURE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. uniQure has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $275.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.95.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.08. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 158.09% and a negative net margin of 1,027.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in uniQure by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in uniQure by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 578,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 134,767 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in uniQure by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 66,958 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 4.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 736,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

