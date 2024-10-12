United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in United Airlines by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.1% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 6.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 24.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UAL. TD Cowen raised their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.32.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

