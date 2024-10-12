United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and traded as low as $12.11. United-Guardian shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 10,365 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

United-Guardian Trading Up 4.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 28.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UG. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in United-Guardian during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

