United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $134.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.08. The company has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.24.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

