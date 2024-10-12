United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Up 1.1% on Analyst Upgrade

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $142.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. United Parcel Service traded as high as $134.32 and last traded at $134.27. Approximately 290,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,199,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.84.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.