United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Receives $63.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.70.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PRKS opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92. United Parks & Resorts has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.01.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.08). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yoshikazu Maruyama sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $650,108.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,223.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Yoshikazu Maruyama sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $650,108.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,223.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,261,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,411.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,366 shares of company stock worth $1,938,984. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Parks & Resorts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $739,000.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Get Free Report

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.