United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.62.

Several brokerages have commented on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

United States Steel Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 339.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

X stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

