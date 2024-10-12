United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Raised to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays downgraded United Utilities Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.
