United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Raised to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded United Utilities Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

United Utilities Group Stock Up 0.8 %

United Utilities Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $29.68.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

