Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Universal Display by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $206.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $133.67 and a 52 week high of $237.00.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on OLED

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.