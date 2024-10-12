Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.93 and traded as low as C$1.59. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 17,893 shares trading hands.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$579.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 15.67.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0273858 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Gary Chase Huber sold 97,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total value of C$161,310.74. In related news, Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.61, for a total value of C$160,530.00. Also, Director Gary Chase Huber sold 97,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total value of C$161,310.74. Insiders sold a total of 377,361 shares of company stock valued at $613,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

