US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Holdings Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,042 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get US Foods alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

US Foods Trading Up 1.1 %

US Foods stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $62.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.