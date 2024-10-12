UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Holdings Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,452 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in UWM were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UWM alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UWM by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of UWM by 96.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Stock Performance

UWM stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.60 million, a PE ratio of -369.00 and a beta of 1.63. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $9.74.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $507.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. UWM’s payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UWM from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UWM

Insider Buying and Selling at UWM

In related news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $10,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UWM

(Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.