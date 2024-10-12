Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

Vale Trading Up 0.8 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Vale by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,367,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,541,000 after purchasing an additional 306,900 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,315,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,756 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 27,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

VALE stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. Analysts expect that Vale will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3698 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

