Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Holdings Trimmed by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Valmont Industries worth $13,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 117.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,238,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 268.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.50.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $301.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.17. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $307.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In other Valmont Industries news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,998.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Valmont Industries news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,998.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,942.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

