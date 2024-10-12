Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $129.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $110.51 and a 1 year high of $137.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.21 and a 200-day moving average of $127.73.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

