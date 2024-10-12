Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,609 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $272.06 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $272.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

