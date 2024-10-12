Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,119 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUSB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of BATS VUSB opened at $49.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

