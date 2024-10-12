Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stock Holdings Cut by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $170.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.52 and a 200-day moving average of $155.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $176.35.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

