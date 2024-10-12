Ventum Cap Mkts Comments on Faraday Copper Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FDY)

Get Faraday Copper alerts:

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Faraday Copper in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst C. Mackay expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Faraday Copper’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Faraday Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Faraday Copper Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FDY opened at C$0.92 on Friday. Faraday Copper has a one year low of C$0.47 and a one year high of C$0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$188.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Faraday Copper Company Profile

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

