Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Veritex by 1,302.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Veritex by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. Veritex has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $26.72.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

