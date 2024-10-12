Vertical Research Downgrades Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) to Hold

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $275.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.02% from the company’s previous close.

HII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $259.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $212.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 914,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,247,000 after purchasing an additional 126,654 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,458,000 after acquiring an additional 215,362 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,443,000 after acquiring an additional 40,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

