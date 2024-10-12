VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.76. VolitionRx shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 44,624 shares traded.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.59.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 15,493.47% and a negative net margin of 9,158.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.