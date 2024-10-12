W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.89.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.67 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on WRB

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WRB opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $41.82 and a 12 month high of $61.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,801,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 205.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 68,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 46,125 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Free Report

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.