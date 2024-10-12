W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total transaction of $13,481,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,567 shares in the company, valued at $102,281,004.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total transaction of $27,524,551.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,650,478.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total value of $13,481,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,281,004.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $1,085.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $674.41 and a 52 week high of $1,088.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $994.06 and its 200-day moving average is $961.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $925.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,005.20.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

