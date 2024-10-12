Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as low as C$0.07. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 172,150 shares changing hands.

Wallbridge Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$76.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Brian W. Penny acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Stories

