Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Raised to Hold at Eight Capital

Eight Capital upgraded shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WCN. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $181.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.28. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $187.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,428.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $358,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,272.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at $778,428.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,550 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 106,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,124,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Waste Connections by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.