Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys 283 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,847 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.5% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067,216 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $3,026,492,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 23,076.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,584,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200,345 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Apple by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,532,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,977,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,759,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,502,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total transaction of $13,433,768.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,137.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total transaction of $13,433,768.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,137.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,269,202.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,924 shares of company stock worth $114,786,399 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $227.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.62 and a 200-day moving average of $205.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Cfra upped their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

