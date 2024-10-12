WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTNGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the September 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 16.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEBTOON Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Insider Transactions at WEBTOON Entertainment

In other news, Director Namsun Kim purchased 7,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,010.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEBTOON Entertainment news, insider Junkoo Kim bought 22,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $268,440.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 905,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,752,231.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Namsun Kim purchased 7,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,010.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 56,526 shares of company stock valued at $710,459 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEBTOON Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter worth $114,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $816,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000.

WEBTOON Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $320.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

