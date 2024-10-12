Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a report released on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMA. Bank of America lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.62.

Get Our Latest Report on CMA

Comerica Stock Up 3.2 %

CMA opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $146,362.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,104.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Comerica by 4.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 237,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 25,040 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Comerica by 39.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 62,269 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Comerica by 13.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 835,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,938,000 after acquiring an additional 100,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.