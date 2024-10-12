Wells Fargo & Company Increases The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Price Target to $46.00

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BWIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $161,269.29. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,698.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $161,269.29. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,698.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 36,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,260.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,815 shares in the company, valued at $16,650,357.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,616 shares of company stock valued at $21,947,676 over the last three months. 20.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

