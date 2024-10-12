Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $5,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares in the company, valued at $63,051,021.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $5,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,051,021.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $134,391.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,957.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,560. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $64.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $81.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.89.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.