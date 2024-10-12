Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $1.20. Western Uranium & Vanadium shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 34,017 shares traded.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. The company has a market cap of $67.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 2,969.53%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

