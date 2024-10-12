Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Stock Down 3.3 %

WWR stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Westwater Resources has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

