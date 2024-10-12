Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) Short Interest Update

Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Westwing Group Price Performance

Shares of WTWGF opened at C$6.47 on Friday. Westwing Group has a 1 year low of C$6.38 and a 1 year high of C$8.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.47.

About Westwing Group

Westwing Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home and living eCommerce business. The company operates through two segments, DACH and International. It offers textiles, furniture, kitchen accessories, rugs, and home décor and accessories, as well as lighting, dining, and other products.

