Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Willdan Group worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Willdan Group news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 10,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,065.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 10,346 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,767.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,213,668.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,065.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,451. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WLDN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Willdan Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $45.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Willdan Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

