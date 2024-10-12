Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $309.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $290.03 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $203.36 and a twelve month high of $303.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.67 and a 200-day moving average of $270.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

