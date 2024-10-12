Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WZZZY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wizz Air to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wizz Air to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised Wizz Air to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Wizz Air to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd.
About Wizz Air
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
