Wolfe Research Downgrades Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Strong Sell

Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $123.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $107.03 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.55 and a 200 day moving average of $120.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

