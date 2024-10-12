Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 1,575.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance
WTKWY stock opened at $169.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.95. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $123.49 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34.
Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.7712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.
