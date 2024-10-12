Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 75.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 39,602 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,283,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 45,258 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WDS opened at $17.60 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

WDS has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDS

About Woodside Energy Group

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.